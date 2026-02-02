A world remade by rivalry: Each country must chart its own future

Then there is the question of mineral extraction for the new-age green-tech world, and what this will mean for the search for territory and the environment. Till recently, it was widely considered that the world was approaching peak demand for minerals such as coal, iron-ore and bauxite. But with the drive towards electrification, green technology and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, it is now estimated that global demand for copper will double over the next decade or so. Countries with the largest copper reserves, Peru, Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are therefore in the spotlight. China processes and refines roughly 50 per cent of global copper. With demand surging, more mines will open, often in dense forests and biodiversity-rich areas and there will be the need for copper smelters — facilities that require high investment to control pollution. The same is true for rare-earths, from lithium to graphite.