Budget 2026: Confident yet anxious amid global and domestic uncertainty

That’s why the most welcome — if expected — shift is in defence budgeting. After 11 years of remaining frozen at around 1.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), the defence Budget has gone up to 2 per cent. I’ve been writing consistently that India needs to just increase the defence share of GDP each year by 10 basis points until we get to 2.5 per cent. This year’s increase is exactly that: Ten basis points. Even better, this is the first time in 11 years that the armed forces have spent their entire capital Budget (₹1.8 trillion revised to ₹1.86 trillion). In each of the preceding years, they’ve been returning money unspent. In FY25 it was ₹16,000 crore. Those spending shackles, or absorptive capacity constraints (the expression the current Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has used), have been shaken off. This is the Operation Sindoor shock therapy.