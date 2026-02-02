Exim Matters: Trade deals help but competitiveness delivers export growth

I write this a day before the presentation of the Union Budget for the year 2026-27. So, I will focus on last week’s two main developments: the India-European Union trade deal that suggests India’s preference for greater integration with the global economy, and release of the Economic Survey that recommends prioritising competitiveness over protection to domestic producers.

The India-EU trade deal seeks to give greater market access in goods and services to both the parties, mainly by reducing the tariffs and allowing easier mobility of natural persons for providing services. The precise text of the agreement has not yet been finalised. The government has released only a press note and a fact sheet highlighting the salient features of the agreement along with a disclaimer that it is published for information purposes only, does not create any legal obligations and may undergo further modifications. Once the text is finalised, the same will have to be approved by the lawmakers in the 27 member countries of the EU. That might take a year or so. The immediate significance of the agreement is the message that India and the EU will explore wider options to improve market access for their goods and services.