Budget 2026 reflects a maturing economy with focus on long-term growth

The 20-year tax holiday on data centres will help capture global interest and increased investments in data centres, while building the necessary critical infrastructure in India. It can also help expand the growth of technology services from India. Widening the safe harbour scheme for the IT industry and the simplification of taxes for talent movement across borders will also help existing global capability centres to increase their scale and enable the establishment of new ones. Recognising the power of urban city centres as avenues of growth, the Budget calls out the need to modernise infrastructure that supports the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Connecting urban centres through high-speed rail as ‘growth-connectors’ will enable mobility of talent and, consequently, create a stronger and more diverse workforce.