Budget 2026: Cautious & prudent, yet focusing on the long-term journey

This year’s Economic Survey and the Union Budget were more closely followed for more reasons than one. First, in the context of current global political uncertainties and economic headwinds, it was important to watch the government’s own strategy and direction to tackle the emerging global order. Second, the current situation also provides opportunities for India and this year’s Budget announcement was a platform to plan for the future more structurally.

In tandem with the Union Budget, the Economic Survey also provides an authoritative diagnosis of the Indian economy’s health that provides strategic insight into the government’s thinking on the challenges it is grappling with and the issues of national importance. This year’s Survey highlights the resilience in the face of global disruptions—such as ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain challenges. India’s GDP growth is projected at 6.5–7 per cent for the year ahead, underpinned by a rebound in private consumption, strong capital formation, and a stable financial sector with moderate inflation. The Survey emphasises the need for continued investment in physical and digital infrastructure, deepening manufacturing capabilities, and strengthening human capital and citizen health to accelerate the growth momentum in the future.