Pharma leap: Volume to value-based growth as India targets $500-bn industry

The Budget sets out a structural reform-driven roadmap, balancing growth imperatives with social inclusion, and signalling continuity through resilience and innovation. It reflects a clear and deliberate push towards building long-term national capabilities, anchored in infrastructure development, large-scale skilling, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence–driven actions. With a decisive focus on key sectors, the Budget sustains the investment momentum of recent years and strengthens the foundation for sustained economic expansion. Guided by the government’s three core kartavyas (growth, aspirations, and inclusion), the Budget reinforces confidence in India’s medium to long-term growth trajectory.

It is within this broader economic and industrial context that the prominence accorded to the pharmaceutical sector must be viewed. One of the most consequential aspects of the Budget is its timely focus on building an ecosystem to accelerate the growth of biologics and biosimilars, an area where India is poised for transformative growth. Globally, biologics are becoming central to the critical and lifesaving treatments, yet access remains constrained by high costs and concentrated manufacturing capabilities. While India is recognised as a trusted provider of high-quality, affordable medicines, the next phase of growth must come from higher-value, science-led therapies. The ₹10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti programme directly addresses this opportunity by strengthening domestic capabilities across the biopharmaceutical value chain, enabling India to transition from scale-driven manufacturing to innovation-led leadership.