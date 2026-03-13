Hormuz stranglehold and deeper atmanirbharta: Time to 'Drill, baby, drill'?

In the 15th century, the Portuguese realised that the trade in spices and other goods from India was subject to extortion by West Asian and Venetian merchants, and Vasco da Gama was commissioned by Manuel I of Portugal to find a new sea route to India. While Vasco da Gama is not a revered name in post-colonial Indian history, he did find a different route to India via the Cape of Good Hope. This is our challenge if we choose to tap into West Asian fossil fuels — finding a new route that avoids the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s proposal for the IMEC corridor (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) involves building transport infrastructure going through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece. Some of these countries are going to be under Iranian threat, which may make the corridor unviable unless there is a wider peace deal in West Asia, where both Israel and Iran agree to back off from threatening the other. Iran needs to do more, since its theocracy has put Jew-hatred and a commitment to destroy Israel at the core of its wider Islamist mission, which includes supporting proxies in Lebanon (Hezbollah), Yemen (Houthis) and Gaza (Hamas). More than stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it is these ever-present threats to Israel’s borders that need reining in — and only Iran can do that. Israel and the US have not helped matters by decapitating the Iranian leadership, making the successor regime’s willingness to do a deal more unlikely.