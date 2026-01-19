Aligning Budget with city logistics to ease traffic congestion, pollution

Other cities across India present their own stories of complex and distinctive patterns of commodity flows. For instance, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees in Karnataka were historically located outside urban areas; however, urban sprawls have since absorbed many of these markets into city cores, contributing to city congestion. Establishing urban consolidation and logistics distribution centres on the outskirts of cities — where commodities can be received, sorted and redistributed — could greatly relieve traffic congestion and pollution in the cities, while enabling more scientific and efficient distribution systems.