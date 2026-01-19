Aligning Budget with city logistics to ease traffic congestion, pollution

outflows exceeding 250,000 tonnes. While the city is served by major truck routes, the intra-city freight distribution is largely undertaken by light goods vehicles that criss-cross the city. Notably, around 40 per cent of the freight arrivals into Delhi comprise building material, textiles, and fruit and vegetables.
These commodities move through wholesale markets, industrial areas, and depots for aggregation and redistribution — within the city, across the region and even for international markets.
Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest wholesale market for fruit and vegetables, is a prominent example, where over 30 per cent of the produce is redistributed to other states. Similar, distinct patterns of freight movement exist for commodities such as textiles, cement, iron and steel, and auto parts — underlining the need for a study of freight movement in all major cities of India.