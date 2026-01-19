Intelligent choice architectures: Turning AI's potential into performance

However, for success to be achieved and AI’s potential to be realised, new frameworks are required. Leaders must establish structures that enable a continuous, informed dialogue with AI, while keeping the humans in the loop. In 2026, we will witness the advent of a form of organisational intelligence where combinations of humans and machines shape how choices are developed, presented, and discussed.
Intelligent choice architectures and why businesses need them
A recent study by MIT Sloan and Tata Consultancy Services has confirmed what many leaders already sense: GenAI is reshaping the foundations of enterprise decision-making. This represents a major shift in how humans and machines reason together. To make this type of human-machine collaboration deliver results, “intelligent choice architectures” are the key.