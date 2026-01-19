Intelligent choice architectures: Turning AI's potential into performance

The rise of GenAI represents a fundamental shift. It transforms how enterprises think, make decisions, and act. Yet despite this enormous potential, research shows that 95 per cent of enterprise AI (artificial intelligence) pilots have failed to deliver measurable value.

To move beyond the promise of AI and turn potential into performance, leaders must rethink not only what decisions are made but how decision-making itself is designed, and how humans and AI can collaborate most effectively.

This year’s the annual meeting in Davos of the World Economic Forum focuses on the need for collaboration amid accelerating complexity and exponential innovation — and nowhere is this spirit more urgently needed than in enterprise decision-making.

A recent study by MIT Sloan and Tata Consultancy Services has confirmed what many leaders already sense: GenAI is reshaping the foundations of enterprise decision-making. This represents a major shift in how humans and machines reason together. To make this type of human-machine collaboration deliver results, “intelligent choice architectures” are the key.

However, for success to be achieved and AI’s potential to be realised, new frameworks are required. Leaders must establish structures that enable a continuous, informed dialogue with AI, while keeping the humans in the loop. In 2026, we will witness the advent of a form of organisational intelligence where combinations of humans and machines shape how choices are developed, presented, and discussed.

In this new paradigm, leadership becomes less about control and more about designing systems where humans and machines can make informed choices together. The more effectively organisations empower AI-driven choice architects, the more empowered human decision-makers can become.

To successfully implement intelligent choice architectures, organisations must first rethink what constitutes an “agent” when decision-making is distributed across human-AI networks rather than confined to individuals.

Intelligent choice architectures combine generative and predictive AI capabilities to create, refine, and present choices for human decision-makers. They actively generate novel possibilities, learn from outcomes, seek information, and shape the range of available choices.

Visibility is the key: Organisations must track how high-stake decisions are made and take a holistic view of their business and the wider landscape. Intelligent choice architectures are dependent on accurate data and will fail — or even model the wrong choices — without it.

Trust must be built over time: To manage risk and improve trust, implementation must be a gradual process. Stakeholders need to feel growing confidence in how decision environments are framed, not just in the correctness of decisions. Taking an iterative process that allows for incremental learning can help colleagues understand how to operate within new architectures successfully.

Open-mindedness is essential: Intelligent choice architectures don’t flatter intuition; in fact, they often challenge it. Organisations must build a culture where people are comfortable about getting things wrong in front of others. In the shifts to harnessing these systems, this is part of the journey to success.

Decision-making hierarchies must evolve: To unlock true value from AI agents, barriers related to making decisions need to be removed. If only credentialled experts of legacy hierarchies can make decisions, intelligent choice architecture insights may be dismissed, regardless of their quality.