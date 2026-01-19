'A spirit of dialogue' at WEF, Davos, amid Trump's unilateralism

Today marks the completion of one year since Donald Trump began his second term as the President of the United States. Today is also the beginning of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meet at Davos, Switzerland, where many leaders from various disciplines across the world come together to discuss the way forward for the world.

Trump has weaponised tariffs as never before, not only to protect the domestic producers, but also to pursue some political objectives. He has restricted the grant of visas to discourage legal immigration in the hope that more jobs will go to the local people. He has taken his country out of many multilateral institutions, and undermined some others, while staying in the institutions. He has interfered in the internal affairs of some countries and threatened to interfere in more. He has not hesitated to use the enormous economic, political, and military power of the United States in the pursuit of whatever he thinks is right, without any regard to rules based political order, or trading system. In the process, he has weakened global cooperation on common issues such as climate change, public health, development finance etc.