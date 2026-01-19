'A spirit of dialogue' at WEF, Davos, amid Trump's unilateralism

Amidst growing global complexity, geopolitical fragmentation, and economic competition, the WEF aims to provide an impartial platform for leaders of governments, businesses, civil society and other stakeholders to broaden perspectives, catalyse problem-solving, and build bridges across divides. The official theme for the meet is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’. Many discussions at the meeting will focus on pressing global issues such as geopolitical risks, economic competition, innovation (including artificial intelligence and advanced technologies), sustainable growth, and social challenges — all framed within the goal of fostering constructive global conversation and cooperation. From India, the National Security Advisor will lead a delegation of four Union Ministers, five Chief Ministers, two Deputy Chief Ministers, some top bureaucrats from States, and over 100 chiefs of businesses signalling India’s intent to engage deeply on global economic, technology, sustainability, and investment dialogues at the WEF meeting.