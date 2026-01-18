The long road to recovery: Need to expand NCLT strength to reduce delays

The time taken to settle a case has been rising steadily. In FY20, it was 375 days. From there it rose to 459 days in FY21, 528 in FY22, 613 in FY23, 679 in FY24, and 713 in FY25.

Typically, after a case is filed, it takes between a fortnight and a month for it to be admitted into the NCLT. The platform should find a solution within 180 days; but it can take another 90 days, depending on the complexity of a case. This means a case should be resolved within 270 days. But more than three-fourths of the cases are taking longer than 270 days.