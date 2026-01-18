The long road to recovery: Need to expand NCLT strength to reduce delays
India's bad loan problem is easing, but rising delays at the NCLT highlight the urgent need to expand tribunal strength to speed up insolvency resolutionTamal Bandyopadhyay
India's bad loan problem is easing, but rising delays at the NCLT highlight the urgent need to expand tribunal strength to speed up insolvency resolutionTamal Bandyopadhyay
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 11:23 PM IST