Alternatives to intervention: The case for freer markets, fewer distortions

Large Indian banks are raising five-year FCNR (B) deposits in dollars at 6 per cent. Their attractiveness is evident from the willingness of overseas banks to lend against the same deposits at around 5 per cent. This, in turn, will allow wealthy NRIs to achieve double-digit leveraged dollar returns against India cross-border risk. Indian banks can further transform the FCNR (B) deposits into clean five-year rupee funding at around 6.4 per cent, below comparable government bond yields.