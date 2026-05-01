An AI-driven efficient economy could also end up eliminating all demand

In many ways, a gig economy worker in a third-world country lives better than any 19th century monarch. The average 21st century individual lives decades longer, while enjoying better health and access to far superior medicare. Our infrastructure lets us travel easily across continents, and instantly communicate with people on the other side of the world. We can sit at home and watch an opera in Milan, while enjoying a Thai curry matched with a South African wine.

All this has been enabled by technological advance. Starting with the Industrial Revolution, there have been startling gains in productivity across three centuries. New technology goes mainstream and translates into huge improvements in human development indicators.

Thus, over three centuries it’s become a truism that the disruptions caused by technological advances eventually make things better: The jobs lost as an old technology is superseded are more than compensated for by new employment opportunities that arise.

The arrival of the automobile and the disruptions it caused are often cited. Many jobs and professions disappeared when the horse ceased to be the primary mode of transport. But far more new opportunities arose across the new value chain. The positive externalities from the availability of easy personal transport created even more opportunities.