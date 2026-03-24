An opportunity in a crisis: Oil import dependence needs urgent policy fix

Clearly, the government’s policy initiatives, such as the switch from the cost-recovery based New Exploration Licensing Policy (Nelp) to the supposedly investor-friendly Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy in 2016, have so far failed to yield the desired results. India’s domestic crude oil output has continued to fall, and no significant benefits have accrued from the new exploration policy.

What about petroleum products? Indian oil refining and marketing companies have, of course, increased their domestic production, but this has not been enough to make any dent in their imports. From 2014-15 to 2024-25, India’s imports of petroleum products more than doubled from 21.3 million tonnes to 51 million tonnes. Domestic output of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas has grown at a snail’s pace, from 9.84 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 12.79 million tonnes in 2024-25. But LPG demand has seen robust growth, from 18 million tonnes to over 33 million tonnes in this period. Thus, dependence on LPG imports has gone up from 46 per cent to 62 per cent. Clearly, the government did not take necessary steps to increase domestic LPG manufacturing, even after launching well-intentioned schemes to promote LPG use among rural homes, which naturally boosted its demand.