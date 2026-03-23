India's hidden credit constraints: Issue lies in pricing, regulation

Even with abundant banking liquidity, banks continue to scramble for deposits. Overall, India’s credit ecosystem remains small relative to the size of our economy.

All this reflects a combination of tax incentives, regulatory structures, and monetary conditions that suppress the attractiveness of fixed income and constrain credit expansion. In turn, this has wider implications for our asset markets and external balance.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the World Bank suggests that India is a global outlier in the relative size of our credit markets. India’s domestic credit, across banks, non-bank finance companies, and corporate bonds, stands at just 60 per cent of equity market capitalisation. The global average is 115 per cent.

First is the fiscal drag. Taxing interest income at marginal income tax rates makes it harder for post-tax returns to clear the expected inflation hurdle. In recent times, this has sparked a migration of household savings away from fixed income into equities. This, in turn, reduces the pool of long-term savings that underpin credit markets.

Even in the United States, with its equity culture, credit is 95 per cent of market capitalisation. In countries like Japan, Germany, and South Korea, this ranges between 125 per cent and 195 per cent. China, with its investment-heavy growth model, is at a staggering 310 per cent.

All this results in fixed-income returns being seen as insufficient compensation for inflation and duration risk.

Economists argue that cooling consumer price inflation justifies lower interest rates. However, in any market economy, prices should ultimately be determined by supply and demand. When rates are influenced by large-scale interventions, their

Second is the impact of monetary intervention. For FY26, the RBI will conduct record open market operation (OMO) bond purchases of ₹8 trillion, effectively absorbing 77 per cent of net central government bond supply through secondary market operations. While intended to inject liquidity and support growth, this anchors risk-free rates below where the market would otherwise clear the deficit.

To manage LCR, banks prioritise term deposits, followed by retail demand deposits, with wholesale short-term deposits being a last resort. Any adverse shift in the mix forces banks to hold more HQLA, in turn requiring additional deposits. Similarly, NSFR demands “reliable stable funding”, or deposits exceeding one year to back long-term lending. If there is insufficient growth in long-term deposits, long-term lending will be curtailed.

LCR requires banks to hold high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover a 30-day “stress” outflow. Regulations prescribe how flight risk is computed. Deposits over 30 days have zero imputed outflow. In contrast, “sticky” retail deposits under 30 days may carry a 7.5 per cent runoff, while “volatile” wholesale deposits may carry a 40 per cent outflow.

Overlaying this are banking regulatory requirements such as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR). These are global post-crisis standards to ensure the resilience of banks. Their system-wide effects merit attention.

The deposit paradox

System-wide, deposits are created by bank lending, government spending funded by banks, or foreign exchange (FX) inflows. They are drained by the repayment of bank loans, an increase in currency in circulation (CIC), or FX outflows.

While loans create their own deposits, the LCR burden is neutralised only by term deposits. As the deposit mix shifts toward shorter-tenor or less stable categories, banks must hold more HQLA, necessitating additional funding.