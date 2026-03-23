India's hidden credit constraints: Issue lies in pricing, regulation

Overlaying this are banking regulatory requirements such as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR). These are global post-crisis standards to ensure the resilience of banks. Their system-wide effects merit attention.
LCR requires banks to hold high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover a 30-day “stress” outflow. Regulations prescribe how flight risk is computed. Deposits over 30 days have zero imputed outflow. In contrast, “sticky” retail deposits under 30 days may carry a 7.5 per cent runoff, while “volatile” wholesale deposits may carry a 40 per cent outflow.
To manage LCR, banks prioritise term deposits, followed by retail demand deposits, with wholesale short-term deposits being a last resort. Any adverse shift in the mix forces banks to hold more HQLA, in turn requiring additional deposits. Similarly, NSFR demands “reliable stable funding”, or deposits exceeding one year to back long-term lending. If there is insufficient growth in long-term deposits, long-term lending will be curtailed.