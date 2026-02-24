As 16th FC boosts southern share, delimitation may face fewer hurdles

The southern states have gained, though marginally, also with respect to the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to implement what the preceding Commission had ordained — gradually phasing out the revenue-deficit grants for states that run a gap between their revenue expenditure and revenue receipts even after receiving their share of central taxes under the devolution formula. Between April 2021 and March 2026, just nine states have accounted for over 84 per cent of the total revenue-deficit grants (about ~2.95 trillion). Only two southern states figure in this list — Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. With the discontinuation of revenue-deficit grants, obviously, the remaining seven states significantly affected by this decision are West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Tripura, Assam and Rajasthan.