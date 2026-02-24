As 16th FC boosts southern share, delimitation may face fewer hurdles

An amendment made to the Constitution in 2002 had frozen the redrawing of electoral constituencies till the availability of results from the first Census held after 2026. The Union government will soon begin its exercise for a new Census, which should be completed by 2027, paving the way for undertaking a delimitation exercise. Any delimitation exercise undertaken after 2027 would result in greater electoral power for the northern states, as their population has grown much faster than that of the southern states. The big political economy imponderable is whether granting greater electoral power to northern states after delimitation will be more manageable given that the southern states have been given more economic power with a higher share in central taxes. If that indeed turns out to be true, the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission would be seen as having addressed a major political economy challenge for the Union government.