Augmented truths: Three films rethink reality in the age of machines

It all goes to show how documentaries are carefully constructed realities. In Felipe Bustos Sierra’s Everybody to Kenmure Street, actor Emma Thompson is featured not as a talking head but in the role of one of the subjects. The film is about a successful act of civil resistance from 2021: In Scotland’s most diverse neighborhood, hundreds of residents had rushed to the streets to prevent the deportation of their neighbors. “Van Man” had crawled under the police van and refused to budge. Like Thompson, Scottish actress Kate Dickie lends her face to the words of “the nurse”, who stayed by the van’s side, ensuring the man had medical and moral support. The abruptness of professional actors entering a documentary served to mirror the spontaneity of people’s actions that day. Their dramatic narrations brought home how intensely moving the incident was. What is more, it also felt like an acknowledgement of the long history shared by protest and theatre.