Best of BS Opinion: What's behind the US market disconnect? & more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
US election, the markets and geopolitics. Reading for today

Kenneth Rogoff: It is difficult to see how the stock-market boom can last ... allowing the world’s largest economy to be governed by Donald Trump’s impulsive policies would weaken institutions that underpin America’s economic strength.

Harsh V Pant and Samir Bhattacharya see India-Mauritius relations in the context of China asserting itself.

The first edit looks at the overall media situation, its risks and opportunities. The second edit goes into the depths of the US primaries.
 
QUOTE
 
In the past 75 days, I have laid foundation stones or dedicated-to-nation projects worth Rs 9 trillion.
 
 
Our plans are working. Of course there’s more work to do, we are starting to deliver the change that people want to see ...
 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

