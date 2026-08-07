US vaccine policy risks undermining use of tech to advance medical science

In the past five years, technology has advanced explosively. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) has made a vaccine for the flu, unaided by human intervention. AI has also developed 16 artificial viruses in the recent past. The implications are astounding.

The flu vaccine, which comes out of a Cambridge lab, is an ambitious attempt to get past a data barrier. Flu viruses mutate very fast. This requires vaccine-makers to tweak their vaccines and keep developing new ones.

But some part of the virus “design” remains common to different iterations and mutations of the virus. Moreover, many vaccines (especially RNA-based vaccines) are delicate and require cold storage. An AI designed vaccine may be able to work its way through all the data in a virus’s genome to isolate and identify elements that remain common across iterations and design vaccines that will continue to work against new mutations. AI may also be able to design vaccines that don’t need cold storage, improving logistics of distribution.