Rethinking Republic Day tableaux as a moving chronicle of Indian history

As one witnessed the Republic Day parade earlier this week, one as usual felt much pride in the progress and diversity of the nation – but one also felt a bit of visual fatigue vis-à-vis the parade spectacle. The parade has started to look much the same year after year. True, the themes do vary and change somewhat year-to-year, but there is still tremendous scope for innovation and newness.

Tableaux were not always a part of the parade. After the Constitution came into force in 1950, the pageantry of Republic Day constituted only a military spectacle showcasing the strength of the newborn nation. Cultural tableaux were introduced only in 1952, supposedly to add a pedagogical dimension of pride and pluralism to the parade. For the country’s new leadership, the parade became a tool to propagate the meaning of the Indian nation to its own people — a curated cultural demonstration of “unity in diversity”. A Madhya Pradesh float back in the 1950s displayed Gond and Baiga tribal artisans at work; a Punjab tableau a decade later celebrated the Green Revolution with wheat fields and mechanised ploughs; and the Tamil Nadu tableau for years showcased Bharatanatyam dancers and temple gopurams to represent Dravidian culture.