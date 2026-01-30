Ajit Pawar's death leaves Sharad Pawar with hard choices, not an exit

Time and again, Maharashtra’s tallest leader, Sharad Pawar (85), has announced he wants to retire from politics. The last time was in November 2024, during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Campaigning for his great nephew Yugendra, who was a candidate from his party, the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), from Baramati, Mr Pawar spoke to voters as if addressing his extended family. “I am not in power ... and my tenure in the Rajya Sabha has one and a half years left. (After that) I will not contest any election in the future. (I) will have to stop somewhere ...” he said, thanking the voters of Baramati for electing him as their representative, for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, 14 times.