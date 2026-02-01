Indian Railways in Budget 2026-27: Time to realise capex benefits

India’s e-commerce market is likely to reach Rs 30 trillion by 2030. Transportation is the largest share of e-commerce operational spending. A speedier Rail Network and Upgraded S-HSR trains hold the promise of much faster, assured, time-sensitive e-commerce logistic business opportunities. Vande and Amrit Bharat trains can connect tier-1 cities (Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata) to a large number of intervening tier-2 and tier-3 Cities in just 4-12 hours carrying general e-commerce and other Express Parcels. In the next five years, these average cruising speeds are expected to increase to 160 Kmph through Generation 2 T20 trains. While first and last mile connectivity is possible through roads, the middle-line transportation involves longer distances, which could be handled by S-HSR Vande and Amrit Bharat trains, offering attractive rates. S-HSR trains can work on creative complementary partnerships with Airlines as well as RRTS Trains routes. In China, perishable cargo including pharmaceutical products, fruits, fish and vegetables are moved on trains in temperature-controlled 5 to 6 feet size reefer containers, in easy-to-handle sizes in muti-modal mode. S-HSR trains operating in coastal states can reach perishables and temperature regulated products like fish, fruits and vegetables to nearest airports in less than 4 hours and the partner airlines can complete the journey to big cities in North, West and Eastern India within another 4 hours or to export hubs. This will particularly support the priority accorded in the Budget to boost the fisheries sector.