Budget 2026-27: Inside the fiscal consolidation numbers and open questions

Quite understandably, the government expects excise to grow by about 16 per cent in 2026-27, banking perhaps on the sharp rise in cigarette taxes that kicked in from February 1 and on the possibility of a rise in taxes on petroleum products. Customs revenue growth is projected at 5 per cent, almost half of the growth seen in 2025-26. This reflects the rationalisation of Customs duty rates on many items, although the number of items whose import duty has come down is smaller than those announced in the last Budget. The worrying trend from the revenue projections for the coming year is in the collections of goods and services tax (GST), which according to the Budget will see a further contraction of 2.58 per cent over a fall of 1.32 per cent recorded in 2025-26. GST rationalisation in September 2025 appears to have not yet seen the much-needed buoyancy that was expected, even as personal income-tax collections, after growing by 10.9 per cent in 2025-26, are projected to grow by close to 11.74 per cent.