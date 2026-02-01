Union Budget 2026-27: Govt borrowing challenge passed on to RBI

In FY27, net borrowing is estimated at ₹11.7 trillion, against ₹11.54 trillion this year. Another ₹1.3 trillion is to be raised via treasury bills. Gross borrowing is pegged at ₹17.2 trillion versus ₹14.72 trillion this year. The market was not expecting this. Add state development loans, which could rise to ₹13.5 trillion in FY27 from ₹12.5 trillion.

That is the supply side. What about demand? How will the government manage such a large borrowing programme? Why worry when the RBI is there? In FY26, the RBI has gone for aggressive open-market operations (OMO), buying bonds worth a record ₹6.5 trillion — more than twice it did last year. It seems there is no choice before the RBI but to continue with this next year too. It can also go for a switch — buy back government paper maturing in the near term and issue long-term securities. With credit demand picking up and deposit growth lagging (the banking industry’s year-on-year deposit growth till January 15 was 10.6 per cent; credit growth 13.1 per cent), banks may be reluctant to buy government paper. The 10-year bond yield, which closed at 6.69 per cent on Friday, is set to rise.