Union Budget 2026-27: Only a piecemeal boost for manufacturing growth

Similarly, goods imported without any duty liability will be given quick clearance without the requirement of filing a bill of entry. The government has also simplified tariff rates on import of goods for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. The baggage rules have also been simplified for temporary imports, besides raising the free baggage allowance limit. The government has finally also promised the implementation of an integrated Customs system platform, which will act as a single portal for all imports. Further, Customs duty concessions have been announced for specific sectors. Customs duty has been exempted for raw materials used in green sectors, such as battery storage, lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, nuclear power, and carbon capture and storage; on capital goods where such goods are used for processing critical minerals; and on inputs used by the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector in the aviation industry. These sector-specific exemptions are aligned with broader policy objectives relating to energy transition, critical mineral security, and the development of supporting industrial ecosystems.