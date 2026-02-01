Budget 2026: Industrial policy takes centre stage, deeper fixes pending

Alongside the industrial policy push, there is a long list of genuine policy problems that have not been touched in the Budget speech. As an example, there is much clarity in the field of tax policy about the mistakes of GST (including input tax credit blockage, which reduces GST to a cascading production tax), the mistakes of source-based taxation for foreign investors, and the taxation of transactions (which has been further exacerbated in this Budget). There is much waiting to be done by way of building a better financial sector, including removing capital controls, establishing the resolution corporation and the public debt management agency, and fixing the legal foundations of the financial agencies as the Securities Markets Code was supposed to have done for the Securities and Exchange Board of India. There are fundamental problems of the foundational processes of government, including human resources, public financial management and contracting. There is a large agenda on protectionism, of non-equal treatment of foreign producers and foreign companies trying to sell into India or operate in India. There are burning problems of the electricity system that are holding back the clean energy transition. These are just illustrations; there is a lot waiting to be done.