Centre must push prudent state spending to improve general-govt debt levels

On the expenditure side, it is important to note that the focus on capital expenditure (capex) has continued. The Centre has budgeted capex of ₹12.2 trillion for FY27, implying growth of 12 per cent (year-on-year). The total capex (including the Centre’s grant-in aid for capex and central public sector enterprises capex), is impressive at ₹22 trillion, showing a strong jump of 20 per cent (YoY). The total capex (Centre’s capex+ grants for capex+ CPSE capex) to GDP is budgeted to increase to 5.6 per cent in FY27, up from the 5.1-5.2 per cent range in the previous four years. The share of the Centre’s capital expenditure in total expenditure is budgeted to increase to 23 per cent in FY27, compared with an average of 13 per cent in the pre-pandemic period (FY15-19). While the focus on roads and railways has continued, there has also been a sharp increase of 17 per cent in defence spending in FY27. This is on top of a high 16 per cent growth in defence spending in FY26.