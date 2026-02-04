From sonar to AI, acoustics is emerging as a decisive weapon of war

Range and persistence in acoustics come at the cost of size. Very low frequencies (below 20 Hz), which travel great distances and bend through ocean layers, require massive systems that are hundreds-of-metres-long towed arrays and larger masts for shore-based transmitters. Advances in materials, especially high-performance single-crystal piezoelectrics, power electronics, and smarter designs are shrinking these platforms. However, the defining shift in acoustics has come from three technologies: Digital signal processing, adaptive beamforming, and artificial intelligence-driven detection and classification. These enable networks of small, highly sensitive sensors to be digitally synchronised and operate as a virtual large aperture. Data is fused across sensors on ships, submarines, unmanned platforms, and seabed nodes, much like Google Maps aggregates millions of noisy inputs to generate accurate, real-time traffic intelligence. Recent breakthroughs, including distributed fibre-optic acoustic sensing and emerging quantum sensors promise order-of-magnitude gains in sensitivity, making acoustics a strategically consequential frontier technology.