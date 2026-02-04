India's trade deals are a win, but fiscal vulnerabilities are also growing

The Budget has announced yet another committee to look at banking reforms for Viksit Bharat. It will look at ways to increase India’s credit-to-GDP ratio, phase out the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), and develop the bond market — issues discussed in my January Column. But any of these financial sector reforms will depend on reducing the public-sector borrowing requirements, which at their highest-ever level of ₹17.2 trillion (about $190 billion), up 16 per cent from the previous year, will test the RBI, as debt manager of the government, to keep G-Sec yields in check while operating within the guidelines of the inflation-targeting regime.