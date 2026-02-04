India's trade deals are a win, but fiscal vulnerabilities are also growing

AI could be a big boon or bane for India. The increased but targeted outlay for AI to support India’s AI National Mission, along with the support for semiconductors, in the Budget is, therefore, welcome. However, in this new world order, where allies or alliances do not count and everyone is rearming, India’s defence expenditure as a share of GDP was low at under 2 per cent of GDP. With worsening relations in its neighbourhood and no dependable allies, the increase in defence outlay for modernisation to 2 per cent was overdue and necessary.
But the slowdown in the glide path for fiscal consolidation, with the fiscal deficit set at 4.3 per cent of GDP for FY27, is worrisome. India’s debt dynamics — especially with rising public debt at the state level and increased spending after the Eighth Pay Commission kicks in — will require faster fiscal consolidation. As Sajjid Chinoy has shown, even with 11 per cent nominal GDP growth — higher than the 10 per cent projected in the Budget — India’s overall public debt remains close to 80 per cent of GDP by 2030 because state public debt exceeds 30 per cent of GDP.