A 'placeholder' monetary policy underscores RBI's wait-and-watch approach

Even though no specific liquidity measure was announced, Malhotra’s statement read: “Going ahead, the RBI will remain proactive in liquidity management and ensure sufficient liquidity in the banking system to meet the productive requirements of the economy and to facilitate monetary policy transmission. Liquidity management would be pre-emptive, with sufficient allowance for unanticipated fluctuations in government balances, changes in currency in circulation, forex intervention, etc.”
On expected lines, the RBI raised its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for the first quarter of FY27 from 6.7 per cent to 6.9 per cent and for the second quarter from 6.8 per cent to 7 per cent.