A 'placeholder' monetary policy underscores RBI's wait-and-watch approach

With retail inflation estimated at 4 per cent in the first quarter of FY27 and 4.2 per cent in the second, one could expect a long pause on the policy front. If the CPI-based inflation print runs in line with RBI projections in the first half of FY27, at the current policy rate, the real rate will be slightly over 1 per cent. In his post-policy media interaction, Malhotra was heard saying that there might be no change in the policy rate in the next nine months to a year.