Outrunning digital frauds

The phone rings. The caller sounds professional. He knows your name, your bank, and just enough details to make you listen. “Sir, your account will be blocked today, update KYC urgently.” Or a “digital arrest” over a video call: “Madam, your account is under investigation. Do not disconnect.” You are pushed to “provide” personal details or “verify” your identity by transferring money to a “safe account”. Very quickly, your life savings are gone, and the caller vanishes. Variations of such stories play out every day, across income groups and geographies.