Coal gasification emerges as priority, can redefine India's energy security

The economic logic is compelling. Syngas from domestic coal can substitute for imported LNG, supply farmers with home-grown urea, reduce coking coal imports in steel, and bridge the hydrogen economy transition. But this is also where caution is warranted. Gasification projects are capital-intensive, technologically complex, and highly sensitive to global price cycles. India has faced this before. When oil prices declined in the past, interest in gasification waned. China, by contrast, persisted. Both countries began exploring gasification simultaneously, but China treated it as a strategic priority, deploying patient capital across price cycles. Today, China gasifies over 80 mmpta annually and dominates global methanol and ammonia production through coal-derived syngas. India’s output is a mere 3-5 per cent of that scale.