Monetary policy: Reserve Bank of India opens window for dollar inflow

When it comes to consumer price index (CPI) inflation, the projection has risen to 5.1 per cent for FY2026 from 4.6 per cent earlier with upside risks. Here, the quarter-wise projections are 4.2 per cent in the first quarter, 5.1 per cent in the second, 5.9 per cent in the third, and 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter. Core inflation is projected at 4.7 per cent. Global supply chain disruptions, commodity price shocks and insufficient rainfall during the monsoon are the risks. The 5.1 per cent inflation projection is also based on an assumption of crude price at $95 a barrel.