China's two-track currency strategy against sanctions has lessons for India

China has a current trade volume of $6 trillion and 40 per cent of this is settled in RMB, compared to 25 per cent in 2015. This has been pursued as an important part of the internationalisation of the RMB.
A major initiative has been the mBridge project, which enables virtually instant cross-border settlement using participating central bank digital currencies. This avoids the use of the US dollar or its payment system and is, therefore, sanction-proof. Currently, the People’s Bank of China , the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and the central banks of the UAE, Thailand and, more recently, Saudi Arabia, are participating members. In January 2026 it was estimated that mBridge had handled $55 billion of instant cross-border transactions. mBridge is now linked to the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, which hosts the “petro-yuan” market, allowing the settlement of oil trade using the Chinese currency. Currently, 15 per cent of Saudi oil trade is settled in Shanghai. This is a major change from the earlier total dependence on the so-called petro-dollar market. China has declared that Shanghai will now be the international hub for its digital yuan and will link it to mBridge.