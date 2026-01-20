China's two-track currency strategy against sanctions has lessons for India

CHIPS handles a daily turnover of $1.8-2 trillion, while SWIFT handles 44-48 million messages daily involving bank transfers, totalling an estimated $10 trillion. To be cut off from this international financial plumbing, as Iran was earlier and Russia now, can have significant and adverse economic consequences. China’s response has been to progressively reduce its exposure to dollar designated assets. Its holdings of US Treasuries have declined from $1,072 billion in 2020 to $713 billion in November 2025. China has also added significantly to its gold reserves, purchasing 2,306 tonnes in 2025. It is estimated that 8.5 per cent of its foreign exchange reserves are now held in gold. It has promoted its own payments system, the China International Payments System (CIPS) and an associated SWIFT-like messaging system, known as CIPS Connect. The daily volume handled by CIPS is relatively modest compared to CHIPS but is growing rapidly. CIPS handled $25 trillion of payments in 2025, which was 43 per cent more than in the previous year.