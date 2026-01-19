Why growth isn't saving the rupee despite low inflation, modest CAD

The conclusion is hard to escape: India has failed to capitalise on the global shift in FDI in any meaningful way. This has in turn soured the mood among portfolio investors who now appear far less confident about India’s long-term growth prospects. Instead, capital is being redirected to East Asia, where economies are seen as better positioned to benefit from the China+1 strategy and the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Delays to a US-India trade deal have only reinforced this perception. The rupee’s slide reflects this deeper malaise — India’s waning appeal as a destination for foreign capital. The Reserve Bank of India’s heavy interventions in the foreign-exchange market have offered only a temporary fix; a durable remedy lies in reforms that restore credibility and rekindle India’s appeal to global investors.