From Azadi to Tiger: A paradigm shift in India's treaty landscape

The term used in the law is “transaction”, and hence the court thrust on domestic Gaar sounds like a drafting error rather than what was intended by the legislature! This clearly appears to be a case of domestic law overriding the treaty — the ratio decidendi that a series of apex court judgments has consecutively frowned upon. The judgment did not dwell adequately on this principle, which is the crux of a treaty’s “good faith” principle. Not that I am questioning the court’s inherent powers. But a plain reading of the law shows it proscribes invoking Gaar to override a treaty. To this extent the judgment overrides the law expounded by the same court in Azadi Bachao and hence, the jury is out if the court could have referred the matter to a larger Bench. The court was unperceptive that the drafting of Gaar, the renegotiation of treaties, and India’s signature to the multilateral conventions were integrated events, with April 2017 as the trigger date. This means that the treaty negotiators in 2017 were aware of this intersection. Why this examination was not within the court’s purview seems confabulating. The court could have accessed Gaar and treaty-negotiation drivers to arrive at a discrete outcome.