Thank you, Mr Trump: Why India has changed its mind on trade deals

But again, thank you Donald Trump. Thank you for not being less nasty, thank you for being such an egomaniac as to blow a most consequential strategic relationship over whether somebody called you or not. And thank you also for continuing to speak your mind, and thank you for having a team that speaks similarly on your behalf. Mr Lutnick is the latest. Straight talk is better than old-fashioned diplomacy— say one thing, mean another.
If not for Mr Trump, this trade-averse BJP establishment, which reads much more from its own ideological scriptures than Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s, would not have rediscovered the magic of trade deals. This, after it had spent nearly a decade burning up what it inherited, as also the Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs). Now, with trade deals with the UK and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) already in the bag, the EU on the way, almost every member of the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) except China signed up, and even restrictions on China being lifted, India has changed its mind on trade. Thank you, Mr Trump — yet again.