Investors should beware: Crypto's risks are structural, its returns are not

My friend Ganesh was recalling his 1983 World Cup experience. India had just finished batting in the final at Lord’s and were all out for 183 against the West Indies. The outlook looked bleak. Ganesh, however, was an optimist. He placed a ₹100 bet (about ₹1,200 today) on India to win at odds of 100 to 1, implying a payout of ₹10,000 (about ₹1,20,000 today). The bet was placed with a bookie. Betting was illegal then, as it still is now. When India pulled off one of the greatest upsets in sporting history, the bookie refused to honour the bet. With the wager itself being illegal, Ganesh had no legal recourse. His winning ticket was worthless.