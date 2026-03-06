David vs Goliath: Iran war reveals pricing asymmetry of weapons systems

This can happen because of sharply asymmetric costs. One long-range Patriot interceptor, made in the US or Japan, costs over $3 million. One round from the Norwegian-American NASAMS air defence system costs over $1 million. Meanwhile, Iran’s Shahed drones, widely licensed by the Russians and used extensively in Ukraine, cost just about $35,000 each to manufacture, and have a 2,500-kilometre range. Lockheed Martin makes about 600 Patriots a year; Russia makes 400 a day, and intends to eventually raise that to 1,000, according to the Ukrainian high command.

The broad notion that the West’s strategic advantage came from the fact that it had clusters of advanced, high-tech production that could easily deal with countries that merely had wide swathes of low-value manufacturing seems to have gone up in smoke. This is becoming evident even in the enormously mismatched contest playing out in the Gulf right now. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has argued, to the extent that his statements can be said to contain an argument of some sort, that the world’s “two most powerful air forces” have complete air superiority over Iran — but added, almost in the same breath, that they “can’t stop everything” that Tehran fires. The Iranians have perhaps 10,000 Shaheds in storage, according to Israel; they have caused chaos in their entire neighbourhood by just firing off a couple of thousand at best. The tempo of their launches has decreased, but that may be in response to attacks on launch infrastructure — which can be improvised elsewhere, if the Ukraine-Russia conflict is any guide. Most importantly, Tehran could continue to threaten shipping in the Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as fossil-fuel extraction infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, for months if it chose.