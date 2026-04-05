Governance must be a core bank value, not just a compliance checklist

That said, it would be unfair to generalise. There are boards where IDs play a rigorous and constructive role. The issue is not the concept of IDs but how the role is exercised.

This raises an important question: Should there be deeper regulatory engagement in the appointment of IDs? While approvals are required for whole-time directors and non-executive chairpersons, IDs do not face comparable scrutiny. Even an informal regulatory interaction — at least for large banks — could help set expectations around fiduciary responsibility and independence of mind.

Equally important is the flow of information. In the United States and the United Kingdom, regulators rely less on prescriptive approvals and more on accountability frameworks. Governance is reinforced through practice: IDs meet without management present, board committees are empowered and expertise-driven, and directors have direct access to risk, audit and compliance functions. (While these principles exist in India, the gap lies in consistent execution. One step could be periodic external evaluations — by credible firms — of board effectiveness.) Transparency and market discipline further strengthen governance in these markets. Institutional investors actively engage with boards and are willing to vote against directors when standards fall short. Accountability is thus not confined to the regulator — it is reinforced by the market.