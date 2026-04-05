Lethal injection for a boil? Anxiety around FCRA amendment bill justifiable

The FCRA was amended in 2020 to ensure that the trail of money was clearly established. All contributions initially come to one account in State Bank of India’s Parliament Street (New Delhi) branch, and it is further transmitted through clearly earmarked accounts. There are restrictions on using the money for administrative purposes (the upper limit is 20 per cent); it cannot be subgranted to another CSO; a separate set of accounts just for the foreign money has to be maintained and filed; and most of the money is to be spent on programmes or assets that make the “purpose” effective. In addition, every change in the board must be notified and approved by the Union home ministry. The clauses indicate that there are already adequate checks on the CSO. While vesting assets is understandable for serious transgression, a mere surrender or cancellation of a permission to receive foreign money, particularly when the entity could potentially continue its operations with Indian money, looks disproportionate.