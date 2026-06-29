When regulators write criminal laws: The Securities Markets Code dilemma

Nor is regulatory agility a convincing justification. It is often argued that rapidly evolving markets require flexible powers and that waiting for Parliament to amend legislation may be impractical. Experience suggests otherwise. Securities laws have been amended frequently whenever new regulatory challenges have emerged. In any event, Sebi is not powerless in the interim. The Code already equips it with extensive civil enforcement powers, including the ability to ostracise someone from the market and impose substantial monetary penalties. Civil proceedings are often faster and more effective than criminal prosecutions. If a genuinely new form of market abuse emerges that warrants criminal sanction, Parliament can amend the statute to include it expressly.