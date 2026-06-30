A level playing field: Look beyond retired civil servants for chairpersons

It must be noted that in almost all cases, retired civil servants perform non-executive roles. There may be nothing wrong in this practice. Nor should there be any suggestion that retired civil servants chosen for such roles are not competent. Indeed, they join the civil service through a rigorous selection process and gain invaluable experience while working in a wide range of fields, dealing with both the government system and the corporate sector. Apart from their domain expertise acquired while working for the government in different departments, retired civil servants build an important asset: Deep knowledge of how the government functions. This understanding of government functioning is useful for companies or banks operating in a system where such knowledge is immensely useful, if not indispensable.