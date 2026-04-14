End of easy globalisation: India must rethink its manufacturing playbook

R&D spending is one-sixteenth of that of China. But the most critical difference is that In India only about 35 per cent of the national R& D is done by the commercial non-government sector, while in China this sector accounts for about 75 per cent . This is one important reason for the sharp difference in the size, evolution, and global role of the manufacturing sector between India and China. Hence, a policy that pushes the private sector, mainly in manufacturing, towards much more committed R&D is an essential part of the change that we need.