RBI's rupee defence may backfire: Measures may hurt confidence, inflows

To the market, these measures send an uncomfortable signal — that the situation may be more serious than the RBI’s reserves alone can handle. Instead of reassuring investors, this risks eroding confidence. The opposite of what the intervention was meant to achieve.

There is also a broader concern. Banning legitimate market activity raises questions about what might come next. Investors may begin to worry about further restrictions — such as limits on outward remittances — and respond by moving funds out pre-emptively. Foreign investors may become wary of bringing capital into India if there is a risk that exit routes could later be constrained. If such fears take hold, the RBI’s actions could end up triggering the very capital outflows it is trying to prevent.