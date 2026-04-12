Everyone loves a good GST: Politicians understand the flaws in system

Goods and services tax (GST) today is a drag on Indian success. The way GST works hinders investment, exports, and productivity. Faced with a fresh wave of economic stress through protectionism in the United States (US) and the war in Iran, there is a crying need for a better functioning economic-policy machinery in India. The time has come to complete GST reform.

The long journey to GST began when some of us built the Vijay Kelkar report on FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) implementation in 2004, showing a fully articulated design of GST and its importance for economic strategy. As with all important ideas, this began as novel ideas, gained acceptance in the expert community, and then got broadly accepted in the policy community. Once the policy consensus shifted, the idea was ripe for implementation.