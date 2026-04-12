Smart pumps power nuclear energy growth in India's clean energy shift

The pumps were engineered and supplied by domestic manufacturing giant Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL). It is among the four companies globally with the capability to design and manufacture advanced nuclear-grade pumping systems.

Separately, KBL supplied concrete volute circulating water pumps for the Kalpakkam plant. Developed using advanced seismic and computational fluid dynamics, each pump delivers 9,500 litres per second of seawater to cool the reactor. “This is the first time in the world that such pumps have been used for circulating water application for a fast breeder nuclear reactor,” said Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of KBL. “We are creating smart and connected pumping solutions by integrating Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented/Virtual Reality, automation, and energy-efficient technologies into a unified digital ecosystem. This transformation enables us to move beyond conventional pump manufacturing and deliver intelligent, data-driven fluid management systems.”