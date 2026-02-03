Pause and reflect: Why February may not be the time for rate cuts

But, here’s another twist, impending base revision and update of the CPI, we do not know for sure, what January 2026 CPI inflation may look like. Add to that, as the revised base GDP series is released later this month, the growth numbers could potentially look very different from what they are currently. So, at a time when we await revised base numbers – for both inflation and GDP – which could have a bearing on the review of the inflation-targeting framework (expiring on March 31, 2026), Friday isn’t the best time to react.
We expect the RBI to continue with liquidity infusion measures, while keeping the repo rate unchanged, alongside dovish commentary, partly soothing markets, spooked after a budget which didn’t have too much for them. The writer is India chief economist, Barclays