Balancing between trade and politics in the evolving India-US equation

India-US trade has reached a scale where tariff decisions shape commercial outcomes rather than merely signalling negotiating intent. In 2024, bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $212 billion, with goods alone accounting for about $129 billion. India exported close to $87 billion worth of goods to the US, while US exports to India were around $41 billion, leaving Washington with a sizeable goods trade deficit. It is this imbalance that has increasingly driven political pressure in the US to “rebalance” trade with India.
That pressure culminated in 2025, when the Trump administration-imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on select Indian goods. The effects were sharp but uneven. Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, gems and jewellery, auto components, and seafood faced immediate strain as price competitiveness deteriorated and buyers explored alternative sourcing destinations. At the same time, pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and certain electronics were exempted, preventing a collapse in aggregate exports. The episode nonetheless underscored how quickly tariff escalation can reorder sectoral outcomes, particularly for exports dependent on scale and cost advantages.