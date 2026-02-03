Balancing between trade and politics in the evolving India-US equation

Taken together, the arrangement signals a shift in how India-US trade is being negotiated, away from broad multilateral norms and towards managed outcomes shaped by strategic alignment. If a deeper bilateral trade agreement is eventually pursued, India will be negotiating not from a clean slate, but from a structure where market access is increasingly tied to non-trade considerations. The challenge will be to convert short-term tariff stability into a pathway towards deeper tariff convergence and clearer limits on non-trade demands linked to market access.

In practical terms, much of the gains will turn on the fine print of the arrangement, which is not yet public. Claims of reciprocity must be treated with caution, particularly in view of the frequency with which US trade policy has shifted under the Trump administration. That uncertainty is further compounded by the fact that the validity of US tariff actions remains adjudication before the US Supreme Court. For Indian exporters, the lesson is diversification. Even as US-India engagement deepens, and as India signs FTAs with several other countries such as New Zealand and the European Union, Indian exporters must seek to compete across a wider set of markets rather than anchor export strategies to US trade policy cycles that remain subject to geopolitical shifts.