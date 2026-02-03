India's trade breakthroughs must shift focus now to execution and reform

Second, monitoring and support. When change comes at gale speed, there will be winners and losers. Unless the losers are identified early and helped to make the necessary transition, they will become speed-breakers. Even winners need help, for early success means they must be enabled to scale up.

Third, asking before deciding. The government must ask questions of business and the wealthy, so that it can formulate the right policies and support systems for growth and innovation. For example, why did the tax cuts of 2019 and other tax reforms not ignite an avalanche of investments by India Inc? Why isn’t business investing in research & development, and especially those businesses that have huge hoards of cash, from information technology (IT) services companies to those run by the Ambanis, Adanis, Tatas, Birlas, Mahindras, and others? Why are the new millionaires moving to new tax and living jurisdictions? Is it because of the perception that there is too much victimisation by tax or enforcement officials, or is it just the everyday pain of dealing with an extractive state apparatus?